All The Best R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes good R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released music every week. So R&B heads can focus on listening to all the great music that appeases the musical palette, every Friday we’ll be offering a weekly digest of the hottest R&B jams fans of the genre should hear.

Though this week was fairly slow week in R&B releases, there were still plenty of quality drops including a new single produced by Calvin Harris from former Fifth Harmony member Normani Kordei who continues to find her own way. Also, R&B talents Jeremih and Ty Dolla Sign finally released Mihty, which contains a sensual song titled “Take Your Time” and the latest from Tyla Yaweh.

Normani Feat. WizKid & Calvin Harris — “Checklist”

Normani and Nigerian recording star WizKid tap into a colorful, upbeat vibe on the Afrobeat-inspired “Checklist.”

The Calvin Harris-created single was released as part of a short EP, which contains their other collaborative song “Slow Down.” Normani performed both records for the first time during the TIDAL X: Brooklyn benefit concert on Tuesday at the Barclay’s Center.

Jeremih & Ty Dolla Sign — “Take Your Time”

Jeremih and Ty Dolla Sign‘s highly-anticipated project Mihty released today boasting eleven great R&B tracks including the mid-tempo number “Take Your Time.” Ty takes the lead and sets the tone of “Take Your Time” with his gritty vocals, reassuring his lover that his focus is solely on them. Jeremih effortlessly adds his swag to the joint as they both take turns exchanging ad-libs and runs throughout the song.

Tyla Yaweh — “She Bad”

Tyla Yaweh keeps coming with the irresistible bops and his latest single “She Bad,” the follow-up to his equally irresistible cut “Gemini,” is no exception. It’s a radio-friendly single with a hook and chorus that begs to be sung over and over. “She told me that she was really good at dancing, like Michael Jackson,” Tyla croons. “Well, she dance, she dance.” The up-and-coming Florida native, who happens to be managed by Post Malone’s manager Dre London, has plans on releasing a full-length project pretty soon.

Samaria — “Shy Girl”

Samaria gets vulnerable and open on her latest single “Shy Girl.” She sings of unrequited love and longs for her crush’s affection, who has, she wistfully notes, friend-zoned her. The interpolation of Biz Markie‘s 1989 hit “Just A Friend” is fitting on Samaria’s track as she echoes the songs popular hook, “And you say I’m just a friend” with moxie. “Shy Girl” is expected to live on her upcoming project, Adventures Of Lovergirl slated for release on November 9.

Quincy — “Devour”

Quincy’s R&B jam “Devour” was made just for the bedroom. With a smooth production to set the mood, Quincy is equipped with double-entendres as a means of getting a taste of the one thing he craves: his lady. All Quincy wants to do is satisfy and that’s all a woman really wants sometimes. As cuffing season quickly approaches, “Devour” could be a welcome addition to any after hours R&B playlist.