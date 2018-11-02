GETTY IMAGE / UPROXX STUDIOS

Sometimes good R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to all the great music that appeases the musical palette, every Friday we’ll be offering a weekly digest of the hottest R&B jams fans of the genre should hear.

Trey Songz has been relatively quiet since Tremaine The Album dropped last year and just as 2018 comes to a close, the VA-crooner unleashed “Shootin Shots” featuring Ty Dolla Sign and Tory Lanez this week. Also, Ciara unveiled the visual to her R&B dance record titled “Dose” and gifted singer/songwriter Eric Bellinger‘s collaborative project NINE with Compton, California rapper A.D. was delivered featuring the Ginuwine-sampled joint “Patna.”

Trey Songz Feat. Ty Dolla Sign & Tory Lanez — “Shootin Shots”

Trey Songz is back like he never left. Mr. Steal Yo Girl returns with his fresh R&B cut “Shootin Shots” blessed by Hitmaka. Tapped in with Ty Dolla Sign and Tory Lanez, Trigga gets to be musically himself on “Shootin Shots” with its a laid back chorus and 00s-esque production. Everything about “Shootin Shots” sounds comfortably akin to Anticipation-Tremaine with a touch of 2005’s I Gotta Make It, which is definitely a good thing.

Ciara — “Dose”

Ciara is keeping up with the tempo on her Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins-produced single “Dose.” It’s Cici’s latest R&B-dance record and is unapologetically filled with blaring horns and boisterous drum knocks, courtesy of New Orleans Brass Band — a vibe made just for raising school spirit at a pep rally. And the music video for “Dose” is just that: A pep rally turn up, set in Atlanta. There’s even an appearance from ATL mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.Ciara naturally does what she does best in the video: dance her ass off.

Eric Bellinger & A.D. — ”Patna”

Just call Eric Bellinger “Pancho Belly” and A.D. “Dizzle.” These two talents connect for their nine-track collaborative EP NINE, which nicely opens up with “Patna,” a catching record sampling Ginuwine‘s 1996 hit “Pony.” “I’m not looking for a one night stand, I’m looking for a patna,” Eric belts out in tune with the chorus of “Pony.” Then, Compton’s own A.D. hops on to spit a verse and Dizzle knows exactly what we wants from the woman he desires NINE is pure West Coast love where the singer, sings and the rapper, raps. The chemistry exuded on “Patna” is a great example of how Eric and A.D. is the music industry’s best-kept secret.