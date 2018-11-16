Uproxx Studios

Sometimes good R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to all the great music, every Friday we’ll be offering a weekly digest of the hottest R&B jams fans of the genre should hear.

This week, Grammy-winning Sade released her new song “The Big Unknown,” which was made especially for Steve McQueen’s film Widows. As original movie soundtracks are currently having their moment, the Mike WiLL Made-It curated Creed II soundtrack was also released this week, including the smooth new track “Shea Butter Baby” by Dreamville’s Ari Lennox featuring J. Cole, while legendary R&B powerhouse Brandy flexed her stunning vocals all over her new track “All I Need.” Check out these and more new tracks below.

Sade — “The Big Unknown”

As the legendary Sade Adu works towards the follow-up to 2010’s Soldier Of Love, “The Big Unknown,” off the soundtrack for Steve McQueen’s film Widows, is the iconic singer’s latest offering until then. “The Big Unknown” captures Sade’s ethereal energy perfectly, as her voice travels over deep piano keys and heavy strings to the clashing of hi-hats and snares in a rather sorrowful way. “I’m just trying to hold on / I’m falling in the dark below / I feel I’m falling in the big unknown / There’s no fire and flame on this cold, cold plane,” Sade sings. “No way to measure my pain.” It’s rare Sade releases any music and just this year alone, fans of Sade and her band got to hear new music from her twice.

Ari Lennox‘s voice on “Shea Butter Baby” is nestled superbly in between J. Cole‘s harmonizing and a lustful production offering decorative guitar riffs and unexpected, blazing synths. It’s one of many songs featured on Creed II‘s original soundtrack released today and hardly needs to fight for its spot among the other rambunctious cuts featured on the project. “Shea Butter Baby” is shrouded in free spirit love making — without the shame.

Brandy — “All I Need”

“All I Need” is a new single from Fox’s musical series Star sung by Brandy, who happens to star in the show herself. Brandy undeniably has one of the best voices of this generation and she reminds everyone of this on “All I Need.” The track could easily become a classic bride and groom’s first dance song. “You’re all I Need / You’re all I want / Here is my heart, here is is my love,” she lovingly croons.