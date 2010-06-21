The Boondocks – Pause (Episode 8)

great episode, all that shit is and most likely true about tyler perry and his movies (no homo!)
Tight episode. MacGruder continues to show he ain’t afraid to address the hot-button issues that most of our people shy away from no matter how unpopular or biased they may be. I’ve felt that way about the real-life ‘Winston Jerome’ for a while. Peace Y’all
I appreciate u saying no homo grandad it meant a lot to me. lol
The envelope has officially been pushed!…I love it…
Man…never let it be said that McGruder dont go hard on issues. He bodied TP and everything TP stands for.
But McGruder better do what these fake rap thugs do and get his goon budget up because TP fucks with Oprah and The Dark Crusaders will be paying McGruder a visit in the near future.
GET YO GOON BUDGET UP, Son….
if you have a dumb female that likes tyler perry please show them this, and i hope black people really star to debate religion
Episode was on point and right about Tyler Perry and black people saying no homo too damn much.
Fuck Jesus ……..
Now Take That Back To Europe …….
Did anyone else notice the “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” reference. 9:47 to 10:48
@Pain,, I ont think black ppl say “NO HOMO” enough cuz there’s way too much quasi-homo messages in our music and films
my dude is killing it this season… gotta love it cause he speaks for me more often then not!!!
LOL
You just mad because jesus doesn’t love YOU! XD
great episode, all that shit is and most likely true about tyler perry and his movies (no homo!)
Tight episode. MacGruder continues to show he ain’t afraid to address the hot-button issues that most of our people shy away from no matter how unpopular or biased they may be. I’ve felt that way about the real-life ‘Winston Jerome’ for a while. Peace Y’all
I appreciate u saying no homo grandad it meant a lot to me. lol
The envelope has officially been pushed!…I love it…
Man…never let it be said that McGruder dont go hard on issues. He bodied TP and everything TP stands for.
But McGruder better do what these fake rap thugs do and get his goon budget up because TP fucks with Oprah and The Dark Crusaders will be paying McGruder a visit in the near future.
GET YO GOON BUDGET UP, Son….
if you have a dumb female that likes tyler perry please show them this, and i hope black people really star to debate religion
Episode was on point and right about Tyler Perry and black people saying no homo too damn much.
Fuck Jesus ……..
Now Take That Back To Europe …….
Did anyone else notice the “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” reference. 9:47 to 10:48
@Pain,, I ont think black ppl say “NO HOMO” enough cuz there’s way too much quasi-homo messages in our music and films
my dude is killing it this season… gotta love it cause he speaks for me more often then not!!!
LOL
You just mad because jesus doesn’t love YOU! XD