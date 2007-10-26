The Clipse Sign With Rick Rubin at Sony/Columbia Records

Platinum-selling rap duo the Clipse have inked a deal with Rick Rubin at Sony/Columbia Records. The move cements Columbia ‘s commitment to a growing urban music roster that includes global phenoms Beyonc?, Prince and Three 6 Mafia. Under the legendary auspices of Rubin, who personally sanctioned the deal, and the fittingly-named A&R rep Hip-Hop–think Jay-Z, Kanye West, -the Clipse are poised to deliver a lethal dose of their ironic, intoxicating mix of metaphor and message.
“I been a fan of the Clipse since I first heard them,” asserts Hip-Hop. “And I ain’t a fan of too many things. Every song they come with it, lyrically. They were on a real short list when I got to Sony; I was going all the way to make this happen. We trying to be more of an artist-friendly company, and focus on artists we really love. I liked them three years ago, I liked them yesterday, and I feel like they can be a group with a future.”
The Clipse, brothers Pusha T and Malice, first assaulted radio in 2002 with their platinum debut, Lord Willin’. In late 2006, they dropped the devilishly dark, critically vaunted Hell Hath No Fury. And all the while they stayed grindin’ on the mixtape circuit, churning out volumes of the heralded We Got It 4 Cheap series. But now, the takeover is official. Their multimillion-dollar, 5-year contract with Columbia is rare given the stingy state of the industry. And it accommodates not only forthcoming Clipse albums, but also solo efforts from each brother, and collective recordings with co-conspiratorial MCs Ab-Liva and Sandman. Together, the foursome comprises the Re-Up Gang. In fact, a Re-Up release is first on the slate, aimed for March ’08. The Clipse will follow come summer.
“There were several deals on the table, but only one label stepped up to the plate; that was Rick Rubin and Hip-Hop,” confirms group manager Tony Draper, who along with attorney Tim Mandelbaum structured the contract. “The Clipse are in a position now where you have to establish them with their own lane, give them the opportunity to build their own entity. Hip-Hop and Rick saw the movement before we ever sold a record for Sony. They didn’t make a single commitment, they made the whole commitment.”
That commitment, germinated from mutual respect, was consummated in the boardroom; the Re-Up Gang will enjoy 50/50 profit sharing with Columbia for the RE-UP GANG , and will retain ownership of their masters come the deal’s conclusion. And with business properly handled, the Clipse can focus on their art, not their arithmetic. From Malice: “The key thing about our music, and what I’m most proud of, is the integrity. We really sit down and try to come up with good verses that’ll provide some kind of food for thought. It’s passionate music-deep, heartfelt, and authentic to what we do. It’s very personal, and there’s a connection between us and our fans. If you like the Clipse, it’s because you’ve taken time to delve into what it is we do.”
Says Pusha T about the relationship with Sony: “The Clipse represent everything that we’ve all known Rick Rubin to represent: hip-hop in its purest form. To know that the head guy is a creative guy as well, that makes me feel good. I come from being surrounded by creativity. And I felt like in going forward, I wanted to be able to put out as much music as I wanted to. That was my goal. That’s been the one thing that’s hindered the Clipse. And Sony’s allowing us to do that.”
Clipse are sick. Glad they will get theirs. They deserve it and hopefully they will step up their game.
Clipse are are dope Hell Hath was a dope album it had alot of bangers it was probably the second best album of 06 behind fishscale. Hopefully this deal will improve there promotion.
Finally a good look for the clipse.Fuck Jive.Let dem try to sell Britney’s new album. Here are some artists who voiced their opinion about Jive being a shitty company: Keith Murray,UGK, Mobb Deep just to name a few.
congrats to the clipse..wherever there signed there still gunna make that straight heat so as long as sony dont fuck wit them musically they should take there rightful place in the upper echelon of the rap game
thts amazingly the first time i eva heard them…they KILLED it and i know why sony has so much faith in them to b successful. they ain’t the next outkast or nothin but i feel they may surpass alot of the groups out rite now.
I wonder whose gonna do production on these albums because The Neptunes already have a label deal through Interscope.
yoo they stil gon be messin wit neptunes tho rite?….the chemistry wit those guys is to TIGHT for a change in prouction…their always on point wen they worked 2gether on the – EXCLUSIVE AUDIO FOOTAGE – LORD WILLIN – HELL HATH NO FURY projects
SO RE-UP RECORDS IS THEY NEXT G-UNIT ONLY ALL OF THEM ARE DOPE MC’S! BEST OF LUCK TO THE RE-UP GANG!!
So like I said on Nah Right, they’ve now signed to the label that dropped 50 AND Alicia Keys, that Nas left and has been incapable of getting Lauryn Hill to deliver a follow-up album almost 10 years later. Rick Rubin now may be in charge and Hip Hop running urban music but I doubt that’s enough to make a difference. Good luck, fellas!
Good look for the Clipse cuz Rick Rubin wont screw them over.
Yo Rick Rubin and Hip-Hop are making some smart moves. First Jim Jones and now the Clipse.
It’s the R-E-U-P-G-A-N-G!! Shout out to Clipse-Pusha T and Malice or Malicious. I’m shocked that Rick Ruben step up to have Clipse to inked a multimillion-dollar, 5-year contract with Columbia Records. Plus 50/50 along with Pusha T, Malice, Ab-Liva and Sandman known as the Re-Up Gang. Of course We Got It For Cheap Vol. 1 and 2 mixtapes are banging. Volume 3 is on the way. Regardless they gonna have The Neptunes on their next album. One of the most underated hip hop group that bring the anthems, Gridin’, When’s The Last Time, Mr. Me Too, and Wamp Wamp What It Do. Clipse
maybe i need to listen to their last album again. i listened to it twice and i thought that shit was garbage, but every time their name comes up on this site niggas say it was a classic
i like the clipse tho, i hope they drop a classic
No more star-trak ?
Congrats to them. Their first album was fire.
I think Columbia has thier hands full with Miss Beyonce’s carrer. I don’t know if they will put any focus on anyone elses career right now AND she is already saying that Timbaland is gonna work on her NEXT album so she is not abou to sit down anytime soon.
Point being…I hope the Clips aren’t walking into another dead end situation like they have twice before. I STILL have Mr Me Too as a ringtone. That beat is just plain ol SICK!!
Pretty much I think they may have done exactly that. We’ll see if the combo Rubin and Hip Hop is enough to get back Columbia (Beyonce notwithstanding) back in the urban music game….
I need to listen to more Clipse but I have their mixtapes and they are fire ….
clipse is fire mufuckas betta listen to hell hath no fury and da mixtapes them niggaz are lyrically better then alot of these niggaz they wordplay is crazy and they beats be sick… them niggaz just got guap and a deal they been waitin for hopefully they dont change they music for the masses and stay on that coke rap thats they career, but yea VA is my hometown stand up VA BEACH 757 YEEEE…
I hope the Clipse get some diversity in the Production field for the next joint. The Neptunes are hot and all but I want to hear what inspiration they will come out with if they get with other producers like Premier or Dre.
