The Final Kobe & Lebron Puppet Commercial For The Season

Ouch…lol
That’s what happens when you try to be a rapper….and throwing up jay-z signs in games…no rings..hehe. While you’re throwing up dynasty signs, and at clubs and dinners with Jay-Z…you know what Kobe is doing…lol Working on his jump shot and fade aways…to sink’em in your face Lechoke!!
Well now LeBron has to get ready for Brooklyn who still doesn’t have a team yet. Lol, how are you gonna move with no team to go to baha!
Well, that’s what Bossip said
That was funnny, put an end to all Kobe vs. Lebron comparisons…. Nice way to end all of those commericals
Yo is it me or has lebron been acting like a bitch lately? He was wearing a “MVP LBJ” t-shirt yesterday on TMZ. He didnt sign any autographics dude just been bitter after losing in the ECF(east conf finals). If the NETS want him bad they better start getting sum players for Prince James. If Kobe opts out of his contract and takes less $$$ for a new contract they can keep trevor and lamar. That means repeat. Cavs beat the Celtics but they cant the MAGIC. Im sure the celtics are gonna get deep @ the forwards spot they was getting killed by the bulls and magic.
Eastern Conf
1. Magic vs Cavs=Magic
2. Cavs vs Boston=Cavs
3. Boston vs Magic=Boston
IM NOT A LAKER FAN. NOR KOBE. BUT THAT SHIT WAS HELLA FUNNY.
STILL…BOSTON COULD OF WON. THEY HAD NO KG. ROCKETS ALMOST BEAT L.A. W/OUT T-MAC. AND YAO. GOIN DOWN AFTER THE 1ST GAME. AND MAGIC GETS BEAT 4-1…SHAME.
haaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhahahah
not really a fan of kobe but happy for him
In yo Face lebron lol
and LOL @ mo if thts mo williams lol
the guy just uses his athletic abilities, he seriously has no basketball skill…is like Dwight Howard,,the kid can jump out of the gymmbut no basketball skills at all!! no foot work, no jumpshot, nothing!!! that is why the NBA people think like Lebron is like MJ hell NO!!! that’s an insult…MJ was light years in terms of skills in comparison to Lebron
to this day Michael Jordan is the best perimeter shooter, slasher with an impecable IQ and fooet movement I have ever witnessed in my time…the guy is ferocious at the rim, shoots you lights out on the post and in ya face, and makes you fall without dribbling the ball…unreal.
If i had to pick D Wade or Lebron…Im picking D Wade. Wade got a Killer Instinct prime example 2006 NBA FINALS. To me i think lebron “over thinks” when he on the court. He force to many shots and makes alot of turnovers.
lol ..commerical is madd funny im feelin it .but seriously tho , if it was tha other way around and tha lakers got put out by houston and cleveland won tha championship .would yall be talkin bout .how kobe is over hyped .and overrated .and how he can’t do it without shaq ..or would yall just start making up a bunch of excuses like usual ..why whenever cleveland loses .it’s lebrons fault .but whenever ..the lakers lose .. it’s because his team didn’t play good enough ..
IMMA MISS THESE COMMERCIALS. THE ONES WITH LIL DEZ WERE THE BEST. THESE WERE HELLA FUNNY.
CONGRATS TO LA & KOBE, I’M GLAD THEY WON, BUT BOSTON WILL BE BACK. @10. YEAH LJ IS JUST A BUILT DUDE, HE COULDA PLAYED FOOTBALL INSTEAD OF BASKETBALL. HE STAY BARRELING THROUGH THE LANE. YOU GOTA HAVE SOME GRACEFULNESS TO YOUR GAME.
ANYWAY
Funny Sh*t…
Way To End The Season….
Like Wayne Said “Dont Worry Lebron, Get Em Next Year”
Number #24
Where are the rest of the faggot ass paper champions??? Sasha VuyaBitch and them…..Fake Champs aint beat Boston so bllllllaaaaaaattttttt
cavs are about to sign charlie and shaq so get off lebron anit leaving
PERFECT FINALE
this aint neccassarily the last commercial. they could have couple more. of kobe still talkin about winnin his 4th champ.
Kobe about to take home number 5. Nobody in the west besides the rockets and Nuggets can contend with the Lakers; Let’s be real. The celtics are too old and beat up they aren’t winning anything either. If the Lakers can stay healthy like they did this season, Kobe will get ring number 5.
LeBron don’t give a fuck what Nike does. LeBron raking in MILLIONS of DOLLARS from Nike. LeBron don’t give a fcuk about his pride. Keep that paper coming and do whattevvvvverrr you like.
????? ?????? ????! ????? ????? ???????? ???? ????? ? ??????????? . ??????? ?????? ???? ???????? ? ??????? ????? ? ?????. ????? ????? ??????? ????-??, ???? ???-???? ???????.
