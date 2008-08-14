The Game ft. Ludacris – Ya Heard (I Ain’t Buying that the Best Rappers is Kanye and Wayne)

The Game ft. Ludacris – Ya Heard
L.A.X. is goes on sale August 26th
Thoughts on the Game’s comments about Kanye & Wayne being the best?
GAME CAN NEVER…I MEAN NEVER
SELL AS MUCH AS KANYE OR WAYNE
AND EVEN THO HE SAID THEY NOT THE BEST RAPPER
LYRICALLY HE NOT FUCKIN WIT KANYE
CONSISTANTLY HE NOT FUCKIN WIT KANYE
SO HE CAN SAY HE BETTER THAN WAYNE
BUT NOT KANYE
^n*gga shut up, you don’t even believe that^
he’s right.. he’s no 2pac either but im sick of all this homolistic rap being considered “the best”.. its like either ur a metrosexual herb wannabe or u just wear mad diamonds and talk about selling crack and being a tough guy.. no1 really makes creative street shit anymore.. yea wayne may be good in comparison to most, considering most of the rappers in the game are wack, but he is NOWHERE near Big Pun/Big L/2Pac/Biggie or even Jay-Z and Nas level in terms of lyricism or any other aspect of rapping. same goes for kanye..
“The Game Is An Average Artist With An Interesting Back Story…”
Musically Game makes decent songs but he constantly fails at successfully making classic songs. Lil Wayne and The Game are basically the same artist to me. They both have interesting personal lives but musically they have yet to really impress me. They both create very vivid and descriptive verses but they never create a full song properly. 95% of the time the beat carries them.
Hate It Or Love It, years from now people will talk about BIG, Pac, Daddy Kane, Pun, Jay-Z, NaS, Common, LL Cool J, * etc. That is because their music is timeless. I loved Game’s first album but recently it seems as if he has lost his creative edge and personally it seems as if every song I hear from him is a song I have heard before rewritten to a new instrumental.
* Comparing artists to each other is like comparing apple and oranges.
BETTER THAN WAYNE?I CAN AGREE WITH THAT,IT DOESN’T TAKE MUCH TALENT TO OUTDO MEANINGLESS AND NON STRUCTURED LYRICS
BETTER THAN KANYE?DEBATABLE
Game is not as good as Kanye…Wayne is overrated especially lyrically….he uses his swagg to compensate for his lack of lyricism…i like ludacris and kanye and dont really see a reason to choose between the two…but as far as game, he gets it in on any given song but once you look at his body of work as a whole that nigga is dumb repetitive.every song includes west coast this, g-unot that, or (insert random dead rapper’s name here)…im not really sold on him…
Game is slightly above average and thats the truth. I don’t understand why you have that headline to get controversial, RealtalkNY…
Game does make average to once in a while gooood songs. Wayne is a much better artist and lyricist than The Game. Ask anybody that aint biased. Kanye is on the same level lyrically as Game or slightly higher but Kanye best great music MOST of the time.
Wayne’s only problem is that he isn’t consistent, then again thats part of his allure, he tries alotta shit.
NaS is NaS. yall already kno
Lets pick a track with Game, Wayne and NaS on it, “Don’t touch me remix”.
Who had the best verse? Wayne. Now how some people can say he’s not lyrical is beyond me. I’m not saying he’s the best either.
@Superman – Hip Hop Fan
“im so high I can eat a star”
“i wear hot red like a girl toe”
“beat him up like a million uppercuts”
-thats why i say hes not lyrical
oops my bad RTNY, i thought u just putr that in the headline. I hadnt go to that part of the song. Damn so my first comment is redundant :lol:
@9 3 lines? u base it off 3 lines? :lol: Fuck away. Come back with more evidence.
Two people he big up all the time are all of a sudden not the best, and does he think he is. Is he drinking that shit wayne b drinking. If he check it the last few years, who’s been on top, Kanye West, lyrically, production wise, making money.
Dont worry pharaoh i got you
-Weezy be the Shh like to H’s after S
-Bitch I’m the bomb like tick, tick
-I aint never been a chicken but my fitted cocked
-I told her back it up like bur, bur
-I’m good like megan
-My teeth so white like shady
-Its young money and we on like the television
and there are a million other corny wayne punchlines but Im gettin tired, fellow bloggers feel free to jump in
THEN Y ARE THEY ON YOUR ALBUMS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Wayne is the worst, i think he raps to much, he’s punchlines are getting too corny, he’s running out of clever shit to say; case in point ^^^^ dude above me. Game rewrites the same theme for every verse for every song he does. Whats the difference between Pain and MY life, He raps about the same shit over and over again.
hE IS RIGHT. AS MUCH AS I FUCKS WIT WAYNE HE IS CORNY AS HELL….. AND HIS RAPS ARE ELEMENTARY/NURSERY SCHOOL….NO SUBSTANCE…. I JUST LIKE HIS STYLE…NO HOMO…. I’LL NEVER BUY HIS CD’S THOUGH….ONLY SPEND MY MONEY ON ICONS…. NAS/JAY-Z/NELLY/LUDA/OUTKAST/DR.DRE
Game Is one of da Best repaers out right now…no doubt…
and I also think that he´s better than kanye…If we think back about what real hp hop is…we think Of Eazy,Dre,Pac…
and todays hip hop comparable to da hip hop before is Game….
He is a real lyricist….and he stays real…thats what it is…He one of da best right now
WAYNE IS DEFINATELY OVERATED. AND ITS HIS SWAG THAT GIVE HIS DELIVERY A BOOST. THE FLOWS ARE STOLEN AND SOME ARE NON COHESIVE. HE PUTS WORDS 2GETHER JUST TO MATCH.
EX. HIS METAPHOR IN MR CATER
“WHEN THEY SNOOZE WE UP LIKE A PARAPLEGIA OR PARAPLEGIC I PARALLEL PARK IN THAT YELLOW THING OLD SCHOOL ATLANTA HAWK”
PARAPLEGIA IS THE STATE OF PARALYSIS AND PARAPLEGIC IS DESCRIPTIVE HENCE IT IS USED TO DESCIRBE THE STATE OF A PERSON I.E. THE PERSON IS A PARAPLEGIC. SO YOU CAN NOT HAVE UR FEET UP LIKE A PARAPLEGIA. HE PUT THAT WORD THERE JUST TO FIT IN, THEN HE CORRECTED IT BY SAYING OR PARAPLEGIC. AND THE METAPHOR IS DISTASTEFUL. WHEN DO PARAPLEGICS HAVE THEIR FEET UP? THEY HAVE NO USE OF THEIR LOWER EXTREMITY. I THINK HE MET THAT HE HAS NO WORRIES, BUT IN COMPARISON I THINK THE DISABLED PERSON HAS WORRIES AND DOESNT WANT TO BE LIKE THAT. ARE UR LEGS NUMB WITH NO FEELING WAYNE? I HAVE MANY MORE EXAMPLE OF HIS DUMB LYRICS.
@15…thats exactly what I been tellin ppl. Wayne been lost his cleverness. From 2004-Whenever Dedication 2 dropped you couldnt fine a more clever, slicker and metaphorically inclined MC than Wayne (except maybe Lupe)…but after Dedication 2 he fell the fuck off..
Isn’t Kanye one of the reasons Game was able to say “see ya later” to Dre. I mean, without production of Kanye, the Game “WOULDN’T GET FAR”. and like all other rappers who are trying to sell, Game has done a couple tracks with Wayne. I’m sure both artists are on The Games album. This disrespectful cat talks so much shit its ridiculous. He could be so much more but he lets popularity contest phuck his potential up.
He right they aint the top 2. Luda nicer than all 3
Weezy be the Shh like to H’s after S
-Bitch I’m the bomb like tick, tick
-I aint never been a chicken but my fitted cocked
-I told her back it up like bur, bur
-I’m good like megan
-My teeth so white like shady
-Its young money and we on like the television
just 7? For a man that releases atleast 2 new verses/songs a week YOU ARE SLACKIN. Step up ya hate. Thats like a ration of 1:1000000 other times he’s being nice.
Stay in school, better yourself. Stop hating :lol:
Nah Wayne did not fell off, but I can agree on that C3 aint as good with the beats as C2.
Anyway “The Leak” cant be touched.
Felling this track “Ya Heard”. Pure Hip Hop and looking forward to the album “LAX”.
Ed Says:
“Hip Hop aint dead, it´s just you that changed.”
NAS the LEGEND.
Peace.
“WHEN DO PARAPLEGICS HAVE THEIR FEET UP? THEY HAVE NO USE OF THEIR LOWER EXTREMITY. I THINK HE MET THAT HE HAS NO WORRIES,”
Wayne confuses the fuck outta you people sometimes hahah. feet up like a papaplegic meaning when something is not in use you “put it up”. Haven’t you ever heard that before?
You are one dumb smart nigga LMAO!!
@#16
SNOOP, DRE, PAC, EASY E, AND CUBE(WROTE ALL OF EASY E’S LYRICS) ARE NOT THE FOUNDATION OF HIP HOP. THEIR MUSIC IS CALLED GANGSTA RAP AND THAT KIND OF RAP STARTED IN PHILLY FIRST BY SCHOOLY D. DO YOUR HISTORY. KOOL HURK IS WHERE IT STARTED. U GOT AFRICA BOMBATA SKIPPING FOWARDSUGAR HILL GANG, GRAND MASTER &FURIOUS FIVE AND SO MANY OTHERS BEFORE PAC AND THEM. AND TO ALL THE CRITICS THAT CONSTANTLY BEAT UP ON THE RAPPERS THAT TALK ABOUT FLOSSING AND STUFF LIKE THAT. LISTEN TO OLD HIP HOP FROM THE ’80S, IT WAS BRAGEDOSCIOUS, SILLY, FUN AND SOMETIMES THEY BUST ON EACH OTHER. EVERBODY HAS THEIR OWN VIEW OF THEIR LIFE AND GOES ON IN IT. EVERYONE IS NOT CONSCIOUS, SOME TRICK HOES, SLING DRUGS, BALL, OR ECT. AND THIS IS THEIR HIP HOP AS REFLECTED IN THEIR LYRICS. EVERYONE ISNT A SCHOLAR. GET IN WHER U FIT IN. U CRITICS TRY TO MAKE LIFE OR RAP ONE DIMENSIONAL WHEN IN FACT IT IS MULTIFACETED.
I said this on a previous post but this is why the Game will never be in talks of being a great or legend. He’s very repetitive, yes. He just cant let shit slide. He’s always acting like a victim. He’s like a kid who keeps poking a fork at a electrical socket, then the moment he gets zapped, he blames the electric company for it.
Game is kinda losing my respect as an authentic rapper. I just heard an interview this morning with him dissing Jay real heavy. I’m talking about wreckless disrespectful shit but then he says he’s retiring cause of the BS going on in hiphop and that he was done beefing. Dude sounds mad confused. He got skills, but he need to STFU and just make music. stop talking shit. enjoy his success and look for new topics. If he was on a track with Wayne, he’d be talkin about sippin’ something, if he was on with Snoop, he’d be talkin about smokin’ something. If he’s on with Nas, he’s either an OG or Black Panther. If he was on with Cassidy, he’d be talkin about shootin’ something. dude need to dictate where his own $hit goes and stop following leads. its making him look unstable as an artist. Thats why i cant ride for him like that
Luda > Everyone
Today I Was Arrested By Rick Ross! tag me back in…
“I Flushed out the feeling of
Me being the shit
Cuz I was leaving skid marks on everywhere I sit”
“I got so much chips
You can have a bag if you’re a snacker”
“She so so so-phisticate
Cuz her brain is off tha chain”
“beat him up like a million uppercuts”
Damn I mean funeral, funeral
“You say tomato, I say tomato”
“Take that, no better yet like Diddy, take that”
“I could get your brains for a bargain Like I bought it from target”
“And I am a Great Dane, I wear 8 chains I mean so much ice, they yell Skate Wayne”
“Bring an umbrella, please bring an umbrella Ella, Ella, Ella, EH”
Superman – Hip Hop Fan, so you want us to go through his whole catalog huh?
“WAYNE IS DEFINATELY OVERATED. AND ITS HIS SWAG THAT GIVE HIS DELIVERY A BOOST. THE FLOWS ARE STOLEN AND SOME ARE NON COHESIVE. HE PUTS WORDS 2GETHER JUST TO MATCH.
EX. HIS METAPHOR IN MR CATER
“WHEN THEY SNOOZE WE UP LIKE A PARAPLEGIA OR PARAPLEGIC I PARALLEL PARK IN THAT YELLOW THING OLD SCHOOL ATLANTA HAWK”
PARAPLEGIA IS THE STATE OF PARALYSIS AND PARAPLEGIC IS DESCRIPTIVE HENCE IT IS USED TO DESCIRBE THE STATE OF A PERSON I.E. THE PERSON IS A PARAPLEGIC. SO YOU CAN NOT HAVE UR FEET UP LIKE A PARAPLEGIA. HE PUT THAT WORD THERE JUST TO FIT IN, THEN HE CORRECTED IT BY SAYING OR PARAPLEGIC. AND THE METAPHOR IS DISTASTEFUL. WHEN DO PARAPLEGICS HAVE THEIR FEET UP? THEY HAVE NO USE OF THEIR LOWER EXTREMITY. I THINK HE MET THAT HE HAS NO WORRIES, BUT IN COMPARISON I THINK THE DISABLED PERSON HAS WORRIES AND DOESNT WANT TO BE LIKE THAT. ARE UR LEGS NUMB WITH NO FEELING WAYNE? I HAVE MANY MORE EXAMPLE OF HIS DUMB LYRICS.”
SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE PROVING WHY LITTLE WAYNE IS WACK ^
maaaaaan.
PLEASE READ THIS.
First off, that wasn’t a diss towards either rapper. Game simply stated that he believes he should be considered one of the best, which he is definitely not, but he wasn’t saying Kanye or Wayne sucked.
Second, Wayne and Kanye are the HOTTEST rappers right now, not the BEST in terms of talent.
Third, Kanye has the most talent out of all three, he knows how to make good shit, period. Lyrically he is not even close to the best, but he knows how to present good music overall, lets not forget he is responsible for pushing a lot of careers forward with hits.
Fourth, Wayne is without a doubt the most overrated rapper in the history of the game. If he didn’t have all his “swag” he wouldnt be shit. If you think he is the “best” then you have a crush on him. man or woman. If you do, then hey, do your thing. I dont give a fuck.
One of the “best” rappers in the game is BlackThought from the Roots and we all know he will never be mentioned in that discussion. Thats just one unmentioned mc, not to start with the popular ones that are better than Kanye and Wayne.
This song is actually good all together. The beat is hot, Game at least pulls his weight and Ludacris makes it legit to listen to.
Album sales dont equal talent. If so then 16 yr old girls are in control of the game.
if you read this, good look.
There you have it folks. The shit now becomes a Wayne debate again. Seriously, get off this nigga dick.
Luda ripped it.
Wow, take it easy now, sure many thinks BlackThought is hot and all that and sure he´s pure hip hop in my world too, but I aint all that impressed with BlackThought.
He got his moments as everyone else and his lows as everyone else. Lines on ( Talib Kweli – Guerrilla Monsoon Rap ) thats the only cd I got with BlackThought on.
“Yo, I hit these emcees with the grip of death like I was a Vulcan”
That´s not really hot is it ???
or “Emcee species endangered like dolphins”
dolphin endangered ??, bad metaphor.
Yeah Yeah I know you got a thousand other lines with BlackThought that is much “sicker” than this and all that.
Listen I aint hating on BlackThought, not at all actually, but I am saying this is the same BS with socalled “real Hip Hop Dudes” telling the world that they know the truth and everybodu else is ignorant.
But ” Hip Hop Dudes” aint got nothing on me, cause all I got is one love.
Peace.
Don’t like The Game but his right Kanye West & Lil Wayne if you we’re to ask me who’s the best rapper he is the only rapper to drop a classic this year. Didn’t The Game do this 2 years ago leak clean version of his songs ?
LOL FUNNY HOW THIS POST TURNED INTO IS WAYNE NICE OR WACK LOL YALL NIGGAS RELAX PLEASE ! ANYWAYS THIS TRACK WAS COOL AND CANT GO WRONG WITH LUDA ON THE TRACK
Here’s how it is: Wayne is nowhere near as good as everyone makes out, not even in the top 10 rappers alive today. Kanye is hot no doubt. The Game however is one of the realest dudes out there, he can switch it up and take it to da streets with anyone. just listen to his verses on Nas’s ‘we make the world go round’and Fat Joe’s remix of ‘aint sayin nothin’ he practically murked wayne on that track. he IS one of the best out there right now, 3rd only to Jay and Nas..
neither one can see game lurically. kanye just a good producer. wayne sux.
the game is by far the FAKEST FUCKIN RAPPER in the game
that nigga is a fuckin actor, he is always crying for fuckin attention, everything he does, says is a cry for attention.
why does he need to mention another rapper/celebrity atleast 5 times in EVERY SNGLE SONG. either he cryin, or he dissin, or name droppin.
he just got done biting lil wayne, and if u ever need to bite lil wayne, u are wack. didnt he just take waynes line ” we are not the same i am a martain” why would u bite him.
kanye deserves his spot, he will go down in history as 1 of the most important figures in hiphop history, he is like peyton manning with his love for the game, he studies, he is passionate and LASTLY…..HE IS REAL
game is so fuckin fake, dr.dre told him to get those tatts to be more gangsta, he made him get a eazy e tattoo, so he could rep a legend thats not pac or big.
that nigga is the rap jerry springer,he wendy williams,
he came in the game dissin memphis fuckin bleek hoping bleek would respond so he could have beef wit jayz
praise him then diss him, he been doin this for 5yrs already
I’m laughing how all the nerds defending Kanye haha stick 2 revenge of the nerds fagets
YOIU ALL HATE,WAYNE IS NUMBER ONE IN THE COUNTRY AND KANYE IS UNSTOPPABLE AND GAME IS JUST ANOTHER ASSET TO GOOD MUSIC COMING OUT, STOP HATING, STAY ON YOUR JOBS, STEP UP HATERS STEP UP..pathetic guys “i’m beain hated by the season , so FUCK ya’ll who hatin for no reason”-wayne..ya dig!?
because of all the hype game built up over the years he thinks he’s 1 of the greatest but lyrically he can’t even fuck wid crooked i its just he can make hits but with production from kanye and hi-tek just blaze these people even juelz could murk him same as saigon just they dont really put out hits no more julez did back when diplomats were hot i still like game tho but that track with luda the beat has to much goin on for me to like the track with nas is hot still gonna buy the album like AREOSTSTALE said i will only spend money on nas/jay but will buy games album and juelz
“Pharoah” aint shit wrong with those lines AT ALL nigga…
Luda is sick as fuck but Game is no where near kanye or wayne. Fuck LAX burn it and give it to all your friends. My Barber in Long Beach went to High school with him and was on the b-ball team with him too. he says he was a lil bitch all through out high school, another actor just like Ross fuck all of em.
“pharaoh”
Tell me whats wrong with those lines you posted and while you’re at it, produce better ones with the same concept and context of the song ;)
See why you fail?
The Game is WACK!!!! Manufactered , make believe…he is no better and i mean NO BETTER than a good rapper from ANY HOOD…he just happened to get a cosign from Dre, and to be real it wasn’t even a cosign, he was just a project, hence the name The Game. Quickly pushed off on 50 and G Unit to give him instant credabilaty, his bipolar ass started feeling himself,or really just felt the pressure, and he snapped. Whats the classic Game record? And if u can name one, was it hot because of him or the track? Please shine a lite on some real mcs and get this garbage the fuck outta here. I hope he feels his self a little more and goes at Hov so we can be rid of this sucka once and for all.
NAH 50 IS THE ONE ALWAYS TRYNA GET ATTENTION
Luda is a monster people sleep on him way to much!
Wdf!, I’m Confused As Hell ..So Game Is Basically Sayin That Wayne And Kanye Are Wack? ..I Like Game But This Nigga Is On Somethin, Not Because He Thinks Wayne And Kanye Are “Wack” .But For The Fact, That He Constantly Works With The Both Of Them But Says Their “Wack” …I Agree With Whoever Said He’s Disrespectful, One Day He’s Givin You Props Then He’s Dissing You Like He Does Dr.Dre “Tell Dr. Dre To Pick Up The Phone, Before I Climb Thru The Window Like Nigga I’m Home” ..Sometimes I Don’t Understand This Nigga.
YO THIS SONG FUCKING SUCK TRASH SHIT LUDA RESPECT 2 YOU UR PART WAS HEAT GAME SHIT WAS TRASH AS USUALLY BUM ASS NIGGA GAME FUCK THAT FAKE ASS BLOOD NIGGAZ A STRIPPER/CHANGE OF HEART NIGGA NIGGA GOT DUMPED ON CHANGE OF HEART PUSSY UR ALBUM GONNA BE GARBAGE I SWEAR AND FUCK WHAT U THINK ABOUT KANYE WEST N LIL WAYNE BOTH OF THEM NIGGAZ SUCK 2 BUT THEY BETTER THAN GAME ANYDAY AND THAT REALTALKNY 4 YOU MOTHERFUCKERS HATE ON THAT SHIT KISS MY ASS CAN’T BELIVE THIS SHIT LMAO
i think i heard luda going at flo-rida… shit might get ugly