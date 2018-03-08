Getty Image / Rick Kern

Over the last couple of years, the legendary Roots crew has played host to some of the most dynamic, star-packed musical showcases that SXSW Festival has ever seen. In 2018, they look to do it once again. Today, Philly’s finest have announced they will be heading to Austin next week for their third annual SXSW Jam, and they aren’t coming alone.

Joining them for this year’s festivities are a collection of dynamic artists like rap legend Ludacris, as well as newer artists and up-and-comers like Dermot Kennedy, Jessie Reyez, Rapsody and the southern funk group, Tank and the Bangas. Indie rock group Moon Taxi has been tagged as the show-openers, and because this is the Roots, you already know they have a whole secret lineup of surprises that you won’t know about until the night of the show.

“This is now an annual tradition with our friends at Bud Light and we are happy to return with another opportunity to jam with our friends across various music genres at SXSW,” The Roots said in a press release. “Every year, we think about how we are going to top last year’s jam session and we feel that we’ve put together a lineup that will do just that this year.”

The Bud Light x The Roots & Friends SXSW Jam is set to go down at Fair Market at SXSW in Austin, TX on Saturday, March 17.