Clearly, a lot has been on The Weeknd’s mind over the past year or so: His surprise new EP, My Dear Melancholy, packs a lot of emotion into six songs, presumably drawn from personal experience, like the time he may have almost given a kidney to Selena Gomez. On top of that, he’s now getting ready to perform at Coachella (his set goes down later tonight on the main stage), and it’s that process that is chronicled in the first episode of Another You, a new documentary series from Apple Music.

The Weeknd is teaming up with the streaming service to release the four-part “docu-diary,” and the first two parts (which run for a few minutes each) are online now exclusively for Apple Music subscribers. The final two episodes are set to premiere next week, and the series promises to offer fans “an unfiltered portrait of this enigmatic modern icon during the month of madness leading up to what promises to be a storied Coachella headline performance.”

The series begins with the surprise release of My Dear Melancholy, and from there is set to follow his rehearsals, and then shadow him on the day of the festival. Find the series here, and non-subscribers can get a very brief taste of it via a short teaser video, above.