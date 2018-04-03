Getty Image

The Weeknd’s My Dear, Melancholy has made waves for many reasons, primarily because it feels like a return to form for the R&B star. After going for an upbeat, mass appealing sound with Star Boy, it feels like My Dear, Melancholy wades in the pensive waters of his previous well-regarded work — and his two latest videos match it. He reflects on dysfunctional behavior and corrosive relationships, especially of the romantic variety. The Weeknd raised many antennas from hinting at a willingness to offer former beau Selena Gomez a kidney when she was seeking one.

“I said I didn’t feel nothing, baby, but I lied / I almost cut a piece of myself for your life,” he sung on “Call Out My Name. The famously reclusive Weeknd rarely does interviews, which means his potential charity is a revelation to everyone – perhaps even Selena. ET Online reports that Selena never asked the Weeknd to give her a kidney and never would have. A source close to her says: