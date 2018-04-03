The Weeknd’s My Dear, Melancholy has made waves for many reasons, primarily because it feels like a return to form for the R&B star. After going for an upbeat, mass appealing sound with Star Boy, it feels like My Dear, Melancholy wades in the pensive waters of his previous well-regarded work — and his two latest videos match it. He reflects on dysfunctional behavior and corrosive relationships, especially of the romantic variety. The Weeknd raised many antennas from hinting at a willingness to offer former beau Selena Gomez a kidney when she was seeking one.
“I said I didn’t feel nothing, baby, but I lied / I almost cut a piece of myself for your life,” he sung on “Call Out My Name. The famously reclusive Weeknd rarely does interviews, which means his potential charity is a revelation to everyone – perhaps even Selena. ET Online reports that Selena never asked the Weeknd to give her a kidney and never would have. A source close to her says:
“It’s just a lyric and he knew it would strum up attention and that people would interpret it exactly as they have, but he was never actually going to donate his kidney to Selena. Sure, he was her boyfriend at the time, so it perhaps crossed his mind to get tested to see if he was a match — which is incredibly rare — but it never got anywhere close to actually happening.”
