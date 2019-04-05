The Weeknd Is Being Sued By Three Songwriters Over His ‘Starboy’ Song ‘A Lonely Night’

04.05.19 27 mins ago

Getty Image

In 2008, a song called “I Need Love” by a trio of British songwriters (William Smith, Scott McCulloch, and Brian Clover) was involved in Universal Music Group’s acquisition of Big Life Music. Fast forward 11 years and now, the songwriters are suing The Weeknd, a Universal Music Group artist, for allegedly ripping off their song with his Starboy track “A Lonely Night.”

Clover first heard the song while shopping at UK clothing store Topman, when he noticed similarities between the track and “I Need Love.” After that, the three filed a lawsuit with the Central District of California on April 3 for “unspecified damages” against The Weeknd, Universal Music, Warner Bros. Music Corp., and others. According to court documents, Universal told the songwriters in 2016 that “their songs had not been exploited and would relinquish the rights to their music going forward.”

This is not the first time The Weeknd’s work has been involved in a legal battle. Last year, it was revealed that he was fighting for the trademark to the name of the Starboy album, because a realtor named Eymun Talasazan filed for a trademark for the name after The Weeknd released his album.

Listen to a key-matched comparison of the two songs below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Weeknd
TAGSA Lonely NightStarboythe weeknd
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 54 mins ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 7 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP