Three 6 Mafia Punks Kia Shine

Kia Shine defintely took an L for this one.
wow Kia Shine go home son
what was history with 3-6 and khia?
LOL 3 6 are so crazy. Lol. i love them they are too damn funny :) that was the laugh of the day
Daaaaaamn homie lol
why did they wait until he got out of their face to start popping off at the mouth?
im From Memphis i C Kia Shine more than ive evaaaa seen 3 6 them niccas souldnt have done that first off, shine was tryin to squash all da beef in memphis btween kinfolk and 3 6 and they jus went bout it tha wrong way. 3 6 shady though but hey.
Why everything always gotta be about New York? I mean thats whay New York always gotta say sumthin cuz the south be provocing shit. I mean I’m from the West but I got love for the east and the south. My personal opinion is that the south is hot right now but NY aint nuthin to fuck with. Jay Z, Busta, Nas, Diddy, Talib Kweli and all them cats up there are just as important to the culture as Luda, TI, Dave Banner and all ya’ll people down there. What I’m tryin to say is north and south need to quit the bullshit and make music together and support each other cuz we as a hip hop community need unity for than ever. We got all this hip hop ve america bullshit goin on and shit and we talkin about one region is superior to the other. Like come on people. I’m referring to the comments Three Six made about Kia tryin New York style music and it not workin. WTF? Three Six need to shut they fucking mouths up cuz they aint sayin nuthin right now any damn way. With that Lolli Lolli shit. Fuck outta here. Bring the unity back to this hip hop shit.
Kia Shine dun responded to Three 6 Mafia and said they edited the video and he had spoke to DJ Paul more than a couple of times b4 the incident at Cats Music and he’s not gonna keep the beef going because memphis rapper been beefin and hold’n back the city.
