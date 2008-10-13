T.I., A Pregnant M.I.A. & N.E.R.D. Perform @ Diesel’s XXX Anniversary

Chaka Kahn, N.E.R.D., a very pregnant M.I.A. & T.I. came out to celebrate Diesel’s 30th anniversary in Brooklyn last night. This was one leg of a worldwide 17 city celebration including cities like Dubai, Tokyo & London. M.I.A. came out to assist T.I. with is verse on, “Swagga Like Us,” while N.E.R.D. later came out to help M.I.A. perform her hit, “Paper Planes.” M.I.A. managed to bust out some moves while being a few months pregnant with a huge stomach(her fiance is the son of the Chairman of Warner Music). Check out more footage below(Joy Daily’s Recap) and Diesel.com.
Yes, M.I.A. is pregnant. That is whys she “retired” – obviously she has since come out of retirement.
Im not too suprised at M.I.A pregnancy lol. She got what she wanted I see, she is taking her chairmans money! But wow Chaka Khan was there!! ! Go N.E.R.D and Clifford! :)
She’s engaged to the “son” of the chairmen…not the actual chairmen of Warner Music Group…I think u guys should make that clear
In other words as far as money she’s set for life. M.I.A is one cool chick. I’m not really feeling her music but she’s cool as hell. Her coolness makes her very sexy if that makes sense. lol
“Bumpin Paper Planes by M.I.A., party up in Mia., my girl looking for me say I’m m.i.a”
Lol, that’s that Spitta shit
u got be out of yo mind, so pregnant why she do dis..