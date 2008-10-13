T.I., A Pregnant M.I.A. & N.E.R.D. Perform @ Diesel’s XXX Anniversary

Chaka Kahn, N.E.R.D., a very pregnant M.I.A. & T.I. came out to celebrate Diesel’s 30th anniversary in Brooklyn last night. This was one leg of a worldwide 17 city celebration including cities like Dubai, Tokyo & London. M.I.A. came out to assist T.I. with is verse on, “Swagga Like Us,” while N.E.R.D. later came out to help M.I.A. perform her hit, “Paper Planes.” M.I.A. managed to bust out some moves while being a few months pregnant with a huge stomach(her fiance is the son of the Chairman of Warner Music). Check out more footage below(Joy Daily’s Recap) and Diesel.com.