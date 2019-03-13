Timbaland Shared A Snippet Of Kanye West’s ‘Yandhi’ Album On Instagram

Getty Image

Lately, most of the news about Kanye West has been of a legal nature. He’s currently locked in a legal battle with EMI over a contract he believes is unfair, a contract that legally forbids him from retiring. Meanwhile, he, Kid Cudi, and Ty Dolla Sign are also being sued over a sample from the Kids See Ghosts album. As for news about his upcoming Yandhi album, there hasn’t been a lot of that lately. However, Timbaland recently shared what appears to be a sample of the new record.

He shared some videos on Instagram of him in the studio, and in one of the clips, Kanye West’s voice is very clearly audible. The clip is only three seconds long, so it’s hard to tell what’s going on or extract any hint of what the album is going to sound like. The clip starts with Kanye raping over some simple percussion, and some organ comes in towards the end. This comes after it was reported in January that Kanye was working on new music in Miami with Timbaland, Lil Wayne, Migos, and others.

Recently, there haven’t been many updates about when the album will come out. Kanye tweeted back in November, “It felt so good being on the stage last night with my brother Cudi. After performing again, I realize the new album I’ve been working on isn’t ready yet. I’ll announce the release date once it’s done. Thank you for understanding.” More recently, a representative denied the album was being delayed due to his lawsuit against Def Jam.