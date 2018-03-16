The wait is over. JOYRIDE 4•13 A post shared by TINASHE (@tinashenow) on Mar 16, 2018 at 1:34pm PDT

After seemingly interminable delays and false starts, Tinashe’s sophomore project Joyride finally has a solid release date and a cover, which means it’s actually going to happen this time. While Aquarius was an unexpected hit for the Los Angeles singer — and a departure from her earlier, self-produced mixtapes, it earned her a diehard fanbase that has been patiently waiting for a follow-up ever since.

The singer took to her Instagram to reveal that the wait is finally over and debut the high-fashion cover art. Tinashe is shot in silhouette against a white background while wearing a tightly fitted, sheer dress and what look like shoulder spikes and some kind of cyborg enhancements. The singer has always displayed a fascination with Afrofuturism and cyberpunk themes, so maybe the cover art provides a hint to some of the album’s concepts.

While Tinashe did provide a release date of April 13, there weren’t any other details or track listings in her post, which means we still don’t know if any of her singles from the past three years actually made the cut, or if Joyride will comprise an all-new set. “No Drama,” featuring Offset and “Faded Love” with Future seem like pretty safe bets, but will “Flame” with Travis Scott or “Superlove” make the cut? April 13 can’t come soon enough for fans who’ve already waited so long.