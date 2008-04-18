Today’s Movie Releases

Forbidden Kingdom
88 Minutes
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
I’d rather wait for these on DVD. My girl will probarbly drag me to ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’.
88 minutes is already out on dvd in some other countries but was relased in U.S recently
pretty good film. not to be taken seriously tho
word i seen 88 minutes last year man what the hell ??!!! its a pretty dope movie.. i seen it like in august 07
I’d rather wait for these on DVD. My girl will probarbly drag me to ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’.
88 minutes is already out on dvd in some other countries but was relased in U.S recently
pretty good film. not to be taken seriously tho
word i seen 88 minutes last year man what the hell ??!!! its a pretty dope movie.. i seen it like in august 07