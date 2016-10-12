Tommy Ford Of ‘Martin’ Fame Has Passed Away At 52

Update: Ford’s family made the decision to take him off life support on Tuesday afternoon, according to TMZ. We will update this article when more information becomes available.

2016 continues to be a year that just keeps taking away people who’ve given us so much joy. Few actors can say they were a part of something that impacted the culture like a meteor when it hit. Tommy Ford got the chance to do such a thing as “Tommy Strong” on Martin for five years so it’s with incredibly heavy hearts we deliver some awful news.

Ford is on life support after an aneurysm erupted up in his stomach, according to a report by TMZ. He’s been fighting the good fight since Sunday and doing all he can to push through with his family and loved ones at his side.

52 is way too young to be facing death but Ford has a legacy that will outlive us all. He’s had roles in Harlem Nights, New York Undercover, The Jamie Foxx Show, The Parkers, A Different World, and Class Act. But there’s a reason his work on Martin goes at the top of this obituary.

Whether it was hearing his infectious laugh, watching him barely contain the fact he got the draws, or constantly profess his numerous raises and benefits from “the job,” Ford left us a character every bit the comedian as he was the straight man. He could be the sidekick but also take control when it was appropriate. Ford was hilarious and by proxy, Tommy Strong was every bit as funny. Whether it was just a glance or a ridiculous line of dialogue, he helped make Martin appointment television Thursday nights from ’92-’97. Even though we all knew he didn’t have a damn job, we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Thanks for the laughs and all the good work you blessed us with.