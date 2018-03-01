Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Tory Lanez is another Toronto area rapper who has come up following in Drake’s footsteps to help put his city on the map when it comes to woozy, R&B-laced rap bangers. After a couple years of beefing with the big 6 God, Tory finally got wise enough — or popular enough — to patch things up with Drizzy, and for those who haven’t been paying attention, his 2016 debut album I Told You came out through Interscope at hit No. 4 on the Billboard chart. Plenty of rappers dream their debut album would do numbers like that.

Now, Lanez is out to prove himself in another area of the hip-hop arena, by freestyling as hard as he can over the 5 Fingers of Death challenge at Sway In The Morning, where Sway’s DJ plays five separate beats and the visiting rapper has to try his flow rapping over each one. In a nine-minute freestyle, Lanez more than handles everything they throw his way, addressing the trauma of his mother’s death, along with teasing his upcoming sophomore album Memories Don’t Die, which comes out tomorrow, 3/2.

Watch his performance above and look out for Lanez’ album dropping tonight, it features a plethora of esteem hip-hop guests including Future, 50 Cent, Lanez’ fellow Toronto rap brethren Nav, Wiz Khalifa, and more.