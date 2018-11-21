Getty Image / UPROXX STUDIOS

Of all the high-profile rap beef that has dominated 2018’s news cycle, perhaps none was more unexpected than the most recent: Joyner Lucas and Tory Lanez are now going at it, and the quality of their diss tracks might be higher than any other this year. It’s also, incidentally, the most amiable of the year as well, considering it began as a freestyle rap challenge that has both rappers spitting some of their best bars in a battle to see who’s best rather than settling old grievances.

Here’s what we know: After Tory told an Instagram Live audience that Joyner was “nice but he can’t f*ck with me,” Joyner issued a challenge via Instagram, writing: “If you’re so confident my guy, let’s pick a beat. you spit your hardest bars over it and I’ll do the same. W’ell let the people decide who ain’t f*cking with who.” Tory took up the gauntlet, freestyling over the beat to Joyner’s collaboration with Eminem from the latter’s Kamikaze album, “Lucky You.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Joyner came back, borrowing the beat to “Litty,” Tory’s collaboration with Meek Mill from Meek’s Dreamchasers 4 mixtape. Today, Tory responded with “Litty Again,” returning to his own beat to “kill a backpack n—- with his Jansport on.” The truly wild part is that the pair were just laughing it up on Instagram Live, proving that the competition hasn’t resulted in any hurt feelings yet — after all, how many diss tracks also include offers to collaborate? It appears to be all for the sake of sport and entertainment, which means that, at least for once, we can all just sit back and enjoy the bars without worrying about real life repercussions. This time, everybody wins.

Check out the initial video and song that started it all below.