February 16th is going to be one busy day. A bunch of long-awaited albums (not to mention, a certain film that has everybody buzzing) are dropping next Friday, and Savemoney crew member Towkio refuses to miss out on the wave. He’s also bringing out his own heavily-anticipated debut, WWW., and to accelerate the hype, he’s released the third single, “2 Da Moon” with Teddy Jackson and Grace Weber.

Towkio has a pronounced interest in history, so it makes sense that he incorporates Chicago house into his more upbeat songs. His hometown was one of the many roots of the house music movement in the late ’80s and early ’90s, and he’s more than willing to lean into that legacy to get feet moving towards the dance floor. He also showcases the twisty, jam-packed flow native to his Savemoney cohorts like Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa, proving that slick wordplay and awe-inspiring breath control run in the family.

WWW. will be released under legendary producer Rick Rubin’s American Recordings imprint and published by Republic Records. Towkio is the first rapper signed by the Def Jam Records founder in over 20 years, but he’s already living up to the lofty expectations set by that distinction with self-shot jams like “Drift,” “Swim,” and the dizzying “Symphony.”