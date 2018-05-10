Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sometimes after a breakup you just need to get away — Towkio may have gone a little far, though. In his latest video from his RX-approved WWW. debut album, the SZA-featuring “Morning View,” the space-obsessed Chicagoan finds himself wandering the barren surface of Earth’s moon solo after blowing up his relationship.

As he meanders around his new low-gravity environment he reminisces about the girl he left behind. At the end of the video we find he hasn’t actually received a new message in almost a year, with the “video calls” he’s been watching throughout the video revealed to be simply the same message, repeated over and over again. The pills he takes throughout suggest a possible reason for his extreme isolation; it’s possible this extraterrestrial exile is a self-imposed form of rehab after his bad habit pushed away the girl he loves.

While SZA doesn’t appear in the video, her verse seems to reinforce that Towkio’s character has made some bad decisions and that his lost love may have some pretty good reasons for not contacting him in 333 days. “Morning View” is a departure from Towkio’s usual upbeat videos like “Drift” and “Swim” depicting the outer space theme of his album as stark, isolated, and lonely, rather than highlighting its endless potential. His willingness to embrace that duality is exactly what makes WWW. such a fulfilling listen.

WWW. is out now via Island Records.