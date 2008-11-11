Trailer: The Unborn (Megan Good Has A Role)

I see Meagan climbing the Hollwood ladder. She is getting into more Mainstream movies. It is hard for Blacks to be powerful in Hollwood. I am envious of Meagan’s flawless skin.
Unless Meagan is in a threesome with that white girl there is no reason to watch this movie………..”upset at myself for watching that unbearable trailer”
This is the fourth horror film she will be in, and in the past three she has always died. Venom, One Missed Call, and Saw 5. And after watching the trailer im pretty sure she dies in this one becasue she is in the black best fried role, always the last girl to die. Megan good you are way to good for this.
