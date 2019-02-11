Travis Scott brought a ridiculous level of energy to his Grammys performance, stage-diving and nearly starting a mosh pit onstage during a medley performance that included “Stop Trying To Be God” and “No Bystanders” alongside both James Blake and Earth, Wind And Fire, who originally appeared on the album. After sparking a few emotions with the melancholy “Stop Trying To Be God,” Travis invited a platoon of fans onstage to hype his performance of “No Bystanders” as he raged inside a cage and spazzed out in the middle of their crowd.

Travis, whose 2018 album Astroworld is nominated for Best Rap Album, was one of the biggest winners for the year, receiving accolades from all corners of the hip-hop world. Between becoming a mainstay of 2018 rap radio rotation and even earning a coveted spot on the Super Bowl’s halftime show.

Astroworld‘s single “Sicko Mode” was also nominated for two awards, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. While he was shut out of those awards, Drake downplayed the awards’ importance in his own acceptance speech for Best Rap Song. Travis certainly didn’t need the award or the recognition from the Grammys to tear down his performance, which may have proved Drake right. Long after the Grammys have finished airing, fans will be singing his hits like “Sicko Mode,” “Stargazing,” and “Stop Trying To Be God.” Travis is good.