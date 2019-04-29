Getty Image

Some people get nice, heartfelt cards on their birthday, while others, like Travis Scott, get giant billboards courtesy of their Kardashian-Jenner-related girlfriends. Travis’ birthday isn’t until tomorrow, April 30, but that didn’t stop Kylie from commissioning the huge billboard to go up in Los Angeles over the weekend featuring a closeup photo of their baby girl Stormi and birthday wishes from both.

The billboard reads “Happy Birthday Daddy. Love, Mommy & Stormi XO” and hovers over a West Hollywood street. The billboard was just one more part of an extravagant weekend that included an Avengers-themed birthday party complete with some rather impressive Iron Man and Captain Marvel cosplay — although, let’s be honest, Carol Danvers wouldn’t be caught dead fighting Thanos in those heels. Presumably, the couple ditched the costumes before the three-hour film though, because Travis’ Iron Man armor just looks uncomfortable for sitting all that time.

Travis also celebrated by premiering a brand new song in collaboration with Gucci Mane, “Murda,” on The Weeknd’s Beats 1 Radio show, Memento Mori, wherein he name-drops Rick Ross and flexes his expensive habits. There is one unfortunate gift Travis received recently though: Memphis rap legends Three 6 Mafia sued him last week for plagiarizing their song “Tear Da Club Up” on Astroworld, seeking a payday of $20 million. Maybe he can use his birthday wish to get DJ Paul off his back.