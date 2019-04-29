Kylie Jenner Commissioned A Giant Billboard To Tell Travis Scott ‘Happy Birthday’

Hip-Hop Editor
04.29.19

Getty Image

Some people get nice, heartfelt cards on their birthday, while others, like Travis Scott, get giant billboards courtesy of their Kardashian-Jenner-related girlfriends. Travis’ birthday isn’t until tomorrow, April 30, but that didn’t stop Kylie from commissioning the huge billboard to go up in Los Angeles over the weekend featuring a closeup photo of their baby girl Stormi and birthday wishes from both.

The billboard reads “Happy Birthday Daddy. Love, Mommy & Stormi XO” and hovers over a West Hollywood street. The billboard was just one more part of an extravagant weekend that included an Avengers-themed birthday party complete with some rather impressive Iron Man and Captain Marvel cosplay — although, let’s be honest, Carol Danvers wouldn’t be caught dead fighting Thanos in those heels. Presumably, the couple ditched the costumes before the three-hour film though, because Travis’ Iron Man armor just looks uncomfortable for sitting all that time.

Travis also celebrated by premiering a brand new song in collaboration with Gucci Mane, “Murda,” on The Weeknd’s Beats 1 Radio show, Memento Mori, wherein he name-drops Rick Ross and flexes his expensive habits. There is one unfortunate gift Travis received recently though: Memphis rap legends Three 6 Mafia sued him last week for plagiarizing their song “Tear Da Club Up” on Astroworld, seeking a payday of $20 million. Maybe he can use his birthday wish to get DJ Paul off his back.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kylie Jenner
TAGSKYLIE JENNERTravis Scott
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.29.19 3 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.26.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.23.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.22.19 7 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP