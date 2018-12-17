Getty Image

Never let it be said that Travis Scott isn’t a man of his word as well as a man of the people. The Astroworld rapper recently followed through on a promise to design shirts for the graduating class of Houston’s Eisenhower High School. Back in September, Travis offered to design the shirts in response to a student request.

Eisenhower senior Sandra Vasquez tweeted Travis a request for permission to use the Astroworld cover for her class’s memorial T-shirts. Travis one-upped the request, replying, “I’ll just design them for u guys and send a box thru how about that?”

Ill just design them for u guys and send a box thru how about that. ? https://t.co/R6On3lfHlR — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) September 12, 2018

Well, it appears the “Sicko Mode” spitter came through as promised. The shirts have apparently arrived and the teens are rightfully pretty excited about it, taking to Twitter to share photos of the custom-made apparel.

Yoooo @trvisXX Thank you for the shirts they too live💪🏽🌀🦅🔥 pic.twitter.com/KZ0dNsRlFw — BEEEE🇭🇹🇵🇷 (@htxbeee) December 17, 2018

The fact that we really did it as a class.. @trvisXX Thanks!

Last time for 19’ pic.twitter.com/sd3qjJG9Jy — ☃️🎁Joyful Penny 🎄❄️ (@paisaaan_) December 17, 2018

The class of 2019 received the shirts, which bear the name of the school, a happy-faced planet graphic, the slogan “Wish You Were Here,” and best of all, Travis’ signature, today, marking yet another time Travis has helped out his hometown, which recently gifted him with an Astroworld Day. Following up the news of Astroworld‘s confirmed No. 1 sales week over Tekashi 69’s Dummy Boy, it looks like Travis’ amazing 2018 continues.