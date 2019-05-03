Travis Scott Shared His Thoughts About The Importance of Soundcloud In A New Clip From HBO’s ‘The Shop’

The new season of LeBron James’s hit HBO show The Shop: Uninterrupted is underway. In each 30-minute episode, LeBron and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter engage in barbershop discussion and are joined by their famous friends from across the sports and entertainment world.

The show’s first four episodes featured guests like Odell Beckham Jr., Drake, 2 Chainz, Antonio Brown, and Jamie Foxx. The latest episode‘s roster is another star-studded affair. Set to appear are Seth Rogen, DeAndre Hopkins, Lonzo Ball, Don Cheadle, Jimmy Iovine, Pharrell, and Astroworld rapper Travis Scott.

In a newly released clip from the episode, which airs Saturday May 4, Scott shared some interesting thoughts on why he thought Soundcloud became such a powerful tool for the newest generation of rappers.

“I was doing this interview, man, for Playboy, right?” Travis explained. “And the interview guy was like, he was saying my generation was SoundCloud rappers, and I was like, ‘Wait, pause.’ I had to tell him, like, you got it twisted. SoundCloud was there for us because SoundCloud understood, like, we wanna drop a song right now. We’re not trying to wait for any load-up. We wanna go right now, our fans, and then people adapted to our speed.”

Pharrell agreed with the “Sicko Mode” rapper calling Gen Z and millennial rappers “new gifts to the species because they grew up online.”

You can check the clip out above.

