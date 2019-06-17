Travis Scott Celebrates His Second Father’s Day With Several Heartfelt Photos Of His Daughter

06.17.19 52 mins ago

Getty Image

Travis Scott became a father for the first time last year after Kylie Jenner gave birth to Stormi Webster. The “SICKO MODE” rapper celebrated his second Father’s Day with his family on Sunday. Scott commemorated the occasion by sharing a series of photos to Instagram. The rapper made it clear how much Stormi means to him by adding a sentimental note about conquering the world with his daughter.

“The day mommy made me a daddy I couldn’t wait to spend everyday with u to conquer this planet,” Travis said. The first photo shows the rapper napping on the floor with Stormi surrounded by toys and stuffed animals.

