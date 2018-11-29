If the idea of bathing in the complementary sonic pleasures of both Travis Scott AND Jimmy Eat World on a beach in the deep south while keeping an eye or three out for notoriously dickish cops sounds like your kind of summer throwdown, then the 2019 lineup for the Hangout Music Festival should have you prepping your wallet.

La Flame and the band that took part in this mastery will be joined on the 2019 lineup by Cardi B, Vampire Weekend, The 1975, Diplo, Bebe Rexha, Pale Waves, Taylor Bennett, Bishop Briggs, Alison Wonderland, Buddy, The Interrupters, and many more.

The latter released their excellent new album Fight the Good Fight via Hellcat and Epitaph back in June. Hellcat boss Tim Armstrong handled production on the 12-track followup to 2016’s Say It Out Loud, all of which sounds downright delectable in a live setting.

And seriously, don’t let the chatter of cop interference deter you. Gulf Shores boasts some of the most beautiful beaches in the nation, not to mention the fact that any festival Travis Scott is on for the foreseeable future is a festival very much worth attending. Plus, there’s at least a 0.00003 chance Trav will bring Tommy Lee out to play drums on a roller coaster.

Anyway, the festival goes down the weekend of May 17. Ticket sales kick off this coming Tuesday.