Travis Scott had a lot of guests on his huge Astroworld album, which has given him the opportunity to bring some of his collaborators on stage with him in recent days. On Saturday Night Live, he was joined by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker for a performance of “Skeletons,” and in Los Angeles, he shared the stage with Drake (and LeBron James) for “Sicko Mode.”

For his latest on-stage guest, though, he actually went back to 2016, bringing out Kendrick Lamar for a performance of Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight highlight “Goosebumps” at his Madison Square Garden show last night. Scott’s shows already get pretty energetic, but when Kendrick came out, the place erupted. The crowd was just reflecting what they had been given, as both Kendrick and Scott were bouncing all over the place and showing off a terrific chemistry with each other.

Astroworld is likely the biggest album of 2018, and the numbers back it up: Yesterday, it was revealed that the album had attained double platinum status, even though it was just released less than four months ago, back in August.

Watch fan-shot clips of Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar performing “Goosebumps” above and below.

Astroworld is out now via Epic Records. Get it here.