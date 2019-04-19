Travis Scott Was Ordered To Pay Almost $400,000 To A Concert Promoter For Missing A Super Bowl Show

In February, it was reported that Travis Scott was being sued by PJAM, a concert promotion company in Minnesota, after the Astroworld rapper allegedly failed to show up at a scheduled nightclub appearance during last year’s Super Bowl weekend festivities. PJAM claimed that despite missing the gig, the rapper still collected the $150,000 fee for the gig. The promotion company was suing Scott for the $150,000 plus additional damages.

According to TMZ, on Thursday a jury decided that Scott would have to pay PJAM $382,932.79 for their troubles. Reacting to the news, Scott’s attorney Howard King said “The jury verdict of $383k is disappointing but far less than the seven-figure demands made by the promoters. We believe the verdict will be substantially reduced or overturned in subsequent proceedings.”

Back in March, PJAM claimed that in addition to paying “Sicko Mode” rapper the show’s performance fee upfront, they had also chartered a private jet for the rapper’s trip from Los Angeles to Minneapolis. However, apparently just a few hours before the event the rapper canceled. Scott’s legal team claims the rapper backed out of the gig because of issues related to weather and logistics. It is worth noting that the 27-year-old’s wife, Kylie Jenner, had given birth to their daughter Stormi just a few days before his scheduled appearance.

