Travis Scott shows his respects to Mac Miller while performing in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/OT8zLzDSve — FTP FLAME (@FTPflame) September 23, 2018

The reverberations of Mac Miller’s shocking death are still permeating the hip-hop world. A who’s who of today’s rap game – and music industry at large – have paid respects to the 26-year-old Pittsburgh artist who was found dead on September 7th. The variance in the artists who paid respect, from his ex Ariana Grande to Lil Xan to J. Cole, is a testament to his widespread impact and love for all everyone. Travis Scott is the latest artist to voice their respect for Mac, dropping an impromptu freestyle during a Las Vegas performance.

Yahoo caught footage of the concert, including the freestyle where Travis mournfully harmonizes, “Malcolm that’s my boy, Mac Miller I love you, always be my boy.” As he repeated his “superstar boy” refrain, the fans began to cheer on his rhymes, no doubt feeling a similar respect and longing for Mac Miller. The rapper and producer died just weeks after releasing his cathartic Swimming album, a circumstance that has gutted so many of his fans who likely wanted to trace their own journeys out of depression along with him. As cliché as it sounds, even as Mac isn’t here, his music lives on – and his positive energy radiates through those shouting him out.