Travis Scott And Pharrell Will Be Guests On LeBron James’ Next Episode Of The ‘The Shop’

Hip-Hop Editor
04.22.19

Getty Image

With LeBron James’ basketball season officially coming to end a few weeks ago, he has time to focus on other plans, like his plethora of television and movie projects such as his Space Jam reboot and his HBO discussion show The Shop. The latter returns to television Saturday, May 4 with an all-star lineup including actors, athletes, producers, and rappers like Don Cheadle, Lonzo Ball, Pharrell, and Travis Scott according to Uninterrupted.

The sports site posted a behind-the-scenes preview of the upcoming episode to Twitter featuring the hosts LeBron and his business partner Maverick Carter taking a group photo with guests Cheadle, Ball, and Scott, as well as record producer Jimmy Iovine, actor Seth Rogen, and football player DeAndre Hopkins. The show uses its diverse array of guests to discuss topics such as current events and politics through the lens of entertainment and sports.

Previously, Drake explained his side of the Pusha T beef on the show, and LeBron’s fellow NBA stars have popped up from time to time to prompt discussion of his GOAT status and talk about the ways in which the culture of the league have shifted in the last few years, as well as how that affects the wider culture.

Tune in for the discussion on HBO May 4 at 10 PM EST.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pharrell#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron JamesPHARRELLthe shopTravis Scott
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.22.19 4 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.15.19 1 week ago
The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

04.15.19 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP