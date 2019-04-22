Getty Image

With LeBron James’ basketball season officially coming to end a few weeks ago, he has time to focus on other plans, like his plethora of television and movie projects such as his Space Jam reboot and his HBO discussion show The Shop. The latter returns to television Saturday, May 4 with an all-star lineup including actors, athletes, producers, and rappers like Don Cheadle, Lonzo Ball, Pharrell, and Travis Scott according to Uninterrupted.

The sports site posted a behind-the-scenes preview of the upcoming episode to Twitter featuring the hosts LeBron and his business partner Maverick Carter taking a group photo with guests Cheadle, Ball, and Scott, as well as record producer Jimmy Iovine, actor Seth Rogen, and football player DeAndre Hopkins. The show uses its diverse array of guests to discuss topics such as current events and politics through the lens of entertainment and sports.

Previously, Drake explained his side of the Pusha T beef on the show, and LeBron’s fellow NBA stars have popped up from time to time to prompt discussion of his GOAT status and talk about the ways in which the culture of the league have shifted in the last few years, as well as how that affects the wider culture.

Tune in for the discussion on HBO May 4 at 10 PM EST.