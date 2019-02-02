Getty Image / Uproxx Studios

It should be no surprise that Astroworld, Travis Scott’s 2018 album/multimedia onslaught of festivals, tours, merchandise, and even a city holiday, is nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

After putting the album on hold in 2016 in favor of Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight, Travis returned to his opus in 2018, using the extra time to tinker with his sound, develop his ideas, and refine his curative instincts — and it shows. Released in August, by the end of the year, it had become hip-hop’s consensus pick for biggest album of the year. From sales to cultural impact, Astroworld was everywhere — including the top of Uproxx’s year-end list of the 50 Best Albums of 2018.

While the album lives on the foundation of the murky, melodic trap sound Travis mixed up on his first few releases, it also makes his evolution as an artist clear as day, plumbing deeper emotional content than he had before and tapping more innovative collaborators from fast-rising Soundcloud stars like Gunna and Juice Wrld to inventive producers like Murda Beatz and breakout producer of 2018, Tay Keith. By tapping into his Houston rap roots and combining them with the forward-facing trap-soul aesthetic he mined on Birds and Rodeo, Travis displayed something like genuine growth on Astroworld, not just finding the pulse of the modern rap zeitgeist, but redirecting it toward his own sensibilities.

To illustrate his growth over the course of his three studio albums, two mixtapes, and collaborative album with Quavo, we’ve put together a playlist of some of Travis’ best tracks from his catalog that exemplify how he went from aspiring genius at the beginning of his career to the master curator he is on Astroworld.