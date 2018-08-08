Getty Image

Looks like MTV decided to mess with Texas in a good way. Post Malone and Travis Scott released two of the biggest albums of the year so far, and they’re being rewarded with spots on the VMA stage. Today, MTV announced that both Texas artists would be performing at the network’s annual Video Music Awards ceremony held this year at Radio City Music Hall. On August 20th, the two artists will join Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Logic, and Ryan Tedder as announced performers, but there could always be surprises at the predictably unpredictable event. Post Malone, who’s nominated for Artist and song of the year for “Rockstar” will perform tracks from his Beerbongs & Bentley album, which was the biggest debut album of the year. Travis Scott, fresh off his Lollapalooza set, will be performing tracks from his recently released Astroworld.

No word on if Scott’s set will be as creative as his recently released “Stop Trying To Be God” video, but the ambitious artist will likely look to follow up on his 2017 VMA performance, where he performed “Butterfly Effect” while Thirty Seconds To Mars performed “Walk On Water.”

The MTV Awards will take place on a Monday for the first time ever, at 8PM ET. Cardi B and The Carters lead the nominations for the event, which speaks to a renewed appreciation for not just women hip-hop artists, but acts like Post Malone and Travis Scott.