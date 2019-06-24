Travis Scott Has Launched His Own Reese’s Puffs Cereal

Getty Image

It seems like these days every musician has a brand partnership — Kanye and Adidas, Post Malone and Crocs, Ed Sheeran and Heinz ketchup. Travis Scott has joined the ranks of artists-turned-entrepreneurs with a new foray into the cereal business.

As reported by Us Weekly, the rapper has launched his own customized, limited edition boxes of Reese’s Puffs cereal. Each box is designed by Scott, and has the pencil-scratch collage style that should be familiar to fans of his Cactus Jack label imprint and Astroworld album visuals.

The actual cereal inside will remain unchanged. According to a press release, the first special edition box will be released the afternoon of June 25. The boxes run for $50 a pop — a little more than a typical box of Reese’s Puffs, but the cereal comes in an acrylic box, and it’s more of a collectible than a casual breakfast. To celebrate the launch of the cereal collab, there will also be a pop-up at Paris Fashion Week on June 25, open to the public.

Scott posted a preview of the Reese’s Puffs boxes to his Instagram earlier this weekend. Check out the pic below, and check out Scott’s website tomorrow for more info on where to buy the cereal.