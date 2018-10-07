Travis Scott’s ‘Sicko Mode’ Performance On ‘SNL’ Gave A Smoky Salute To DJ Screw

10.07.18 27 mins ago

After killing his earlier performance of “Skeletons” with Tame Impala before the break, Travis Scott returned to the stage for a DJ Screw-homaging live set of “Sicko Mode,” the Drake-featuring song from Astroworld that has taken over social media and streaming playlists since its release. Using the smoke machine and some holographic machine to innovative use, projecting an image the late DJ Screw over the stage, Travis appeared sitting atop an arcade cabinet to perform the Astroworld standout and take a page from mentor Kanye to blast a few sound effects from a portable midi controller before giving a typically energetic performance of the back end of the song in front of the smoky backdrop

Travis’ appearance on SNL tonight caps a strong run of 2018 — if he actually is done for the year. While his album Astroworld is still going strong on the charts, if his mentor Kanye West can cram multiple projects into the year with all of his collaborators, then so can master curator, Travis Scott.

Of course, even if he doesn’t capitalize on a seemingly wide-open holiday season to drop off another project, he’s done pretty well for himself anyway. Besides the aforementioned success of Astroworld and its singles — particularly “Sicko Mode” with Drake — Travis has had a pretty big year. He became a father, he unseated the Queen, Nicki Minaj, on the Billboard charts, he appeared on practically every other rapper’s albums, and his own Cactus Jack saw the arrival of Sheck WesMudboy and the debut of Don Toliver’s Donny Womack. He even performed at LeBron James’ anniversary party. Not many can say they’ve done all that and killed it on SNL. It looks like Travis is laughing all the way to the bank.

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSAstroworldDJ ScrewSNLTravis Scott

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 5 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 5 days ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP