In his first Saturday Night Live performance of the evening, Travis Scott introduced himself to many of the show’s millions of viewers with a colorful, carnival-ride rendition of his song “Skeletons” from his album Astroworld. Taking the stage in a black puffy jacket, Travis was flanked on either side by a model riding a carousel horse and “Skeletons” collaborators Tame Impala, who feature on the album version as well.

The Houston rapper is on fire in 2018 as his Cactus Jack record label is launching with huge potential hit Sheck Wes and his debut album, Mudboy. Cactus Jack has also already released Don Toliver’s excellent Donny Womack album, then turned Don into a rapper to watch with his feature on Travis’ song “Can’t Say” from Astroworld. And Astroworld itself is doing better than almost any other album in 2018, a fact which elicited an on-air tantrum from Nicki Minaj when her comeback album Queen failed to best it in its second week.

Travis himself has also featured on a number of tracks this year from seemingly every rapper to release so much as a single. From Juicy J to Lil Wayne, it seems Travis’ voice and production touch are in high demand among rap connoisseurs. Depending on the rest of his SNL performances tonight, Travis himself may be in even higher demand among a much bigger audience of millions.