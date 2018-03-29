Getty Image

A new lawsuit alleges that Travis Scott bailed on a concert in St. Paul, Minnesota, days before his daughter with Kylie Jenner was born. Scott was booked to perform at Myth Live on February 3, the night before the Super Bowl, according to the venue’s official Twitter, as seen below. (The Instagram promo linked in Myth Live’s tweet has since been deleted.) But while sources close to Scott blame weather and logistics, entertainment events company PJAM claims that he flat-out “refused to show up,” according to TMZ.

PJAM also says that Scott bailed just hours before the show. By then, the producer-rapper had pocketed the $150,000 advance, while PJAM had already promoted the show and paid for a private jet. Scott and Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster had been born just two days before this show, on February 1. But as TMZ notes, Stormi’s birth didn’t prevent Scott from appearing at two other shows that Super Bowl weekend, as scheduled.

Scott doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to live shows. Last May he was arrested for “inciting a riot” at a show in Arkansas. Fortunately, during that same Super Bowl weekend, Scott got off easy when he accepted a plea deal.