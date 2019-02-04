Getty Image

Earlier today, Travis Scott and James Blake shared a video for their collaborative song “Mile High.” On the Travis Scott timeline, though, that’s just a footnote for today: Maroon 5 just headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, and Scott joined the band on stage to bring some hip-hop flavor to the big game. Travis appeared after a medley of songs from Maroon 5’s first album, Songs About Jane, and a Spongebob Squarepants-inspired intro to perform “Sicko Mode” sans Drake. You can watch the video below.

Scott’s appearance was preceded by some controversy. Jay-Z reportedly tried to convince Scott to not go through with the performance in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. Scott actually talked with Kaepernick himself about the performance, and while it was initially reported that the two “emerged from the conversation with mutual respect and understanding,” Kaepernick made it clear that he did not approve of Scott’s decision. That said, Scott required a charitable donation from the NFL before he agreed to the performance.

Meanwhile, thousands of fans signed a petition urging Scott, Maroon 5, and Big Boi to take a knee during the performance. Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters agrees with that, and he said they should take a knee “for every child shot to death on these mean streets, to do it for every bereaved mother and father and brother and sister.”

It’s been a busy weekend for Scott, even aside from this and the James Blake video: He also performed at an exclusive pre-party before the Super Bowl.

Watch Maroon 5, Scott, and Big Boi’s Super Bowl halftime performance above.