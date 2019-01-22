Getty Image

Travis Scott’s upcoming Super Bowl performance may have met some disapproval from the hip-hop establishment vanguards like Jay-Z, but it looks like he’ll be working to make the most of the busy weekend in Atlanta. Entertainment Tonight reports that Travis has signed on to headline an invite-only Super Bowl pre-party Friday, February 1 at Planet Pepsi.

Pepsi has also come up with an innovative contest to give away tickets to the event, partnering with artists Melissa Mitchell, Janice Rago, Eric Nine and Bigteeff to scatter four murals around the city. Fans can use social media hints to find them and take selfies with them for the chance to win tickets. The show will also live-stream the night of, while Pepsi will also hold a traditional giveaway for fans who live outside of Atlanta.

Travis was also confirmed to be a guest during the Super Bowl’s halftime show alongside Maroon 5, to the disapproval of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was allegedly blackballed by the league in the wake of the controversy surrounding his refusal to stand for the national anthem.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams was cemented this past Sunday with some controversial no-calls and some possible predictions from Drake. The Super Bowl itself will take place Sunday, February 3 on CBS.