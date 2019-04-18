Getty Image

Game Of Thrones is easily one of the most popular shows potentially in television history and, with its last season having just began, Travis Scott, SZA, and The Weeknd linked up for the soundtrack. The song is called “Power Is Power” and mimics the show in the idea that different houses are battling for power. While the full song and album (titled For The Throne: Music Inspired By The HBO Series) won’t be available until April 26, a preview of the song is now available on Apple Music.

The song’s name is interesting because there was a pivotal moment early in the series where two characters, Cersei, a former queen attempting to regain her power and Littlefinger, a lowborn man who has strategically found his way to a high standing in the world, face off in a battle of words. Littlefinger displays his belief that knowledge is power while Cersei quickly instructs her guards to kill him before laughing and toying with both the soldiers and Littlefinger and letting him go and muttering the words “power is power.”

It’s unclear whether the song is truly inspired by this scene but it definitely presents a look into the show — one in which everyone is trying to display their power and use it for their own benefits. It will be interesting to see all of the Thrones references within the song because in the preview, you can already hear The Weeknd speaking about fire, a major theme.

Also in the soundtrack, you’ll get to hear A$AP Rocky and Joey Bada$$ team up for a song called “Too Many Gods,” Lil Peep and Ty Dolla $ign on a track, Ellie Goulding, The Lumineers, Chloe x Halle, and many more.