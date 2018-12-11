Getty Image

According to a report from Hits Daily Double, lawsuits were threatened during a meeting between Sony, Billboard, Nielsen, and Create Music Group, the label distributing Tekashi 69’s delayed Dummy Boy album, after last week’s sales snafu that caused confusion over which album should have been No. 1 between Dummy Boy and Travis Scott’s Astroworld, the presumed top album of the week.

After Billboard published its charts hailing Astroworld as the top-selling album for its week 48, 2018 lists, apparently, a discrepancy was found in the counting data provided by Nielsen which threw the results in doubt and apparently, raised a fuss at both labels. Billboard said it was reviewing the numbers; meanwhile, as of today, Nielsen’s Music website displays a notice that the sales figures for week 48 are unavailable. “Notice: The Charts and all chart related features are currently unavailable for Week 48 2018 forward,” it reads. “This functionality will return soon.”

Unfortunately, it hasn’t returned soon enough to avoid further sales data from being delayed. As of now, the presumptive No. 1 for week 49 should be Meek Mill with his triumphant comeback album, Championships, but due to the prior counting error, has had his own victory lap put on pause.

While the reason for the discrepancy is still unofficial, Hits Daily Double previously reported that streams from Soundcloud were reported lated and subsequently disqualified by Billboard.