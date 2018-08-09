All Of Travis Scott’s Songs, Ranked

08.09.18

Getty Image / Uproxx Studios

With Travis Scott releasing his long-awaited third solo album, Astroworld, this past Friday, there is no better time to take a look back at his prior work for a reminder of just why his fans have clamored for it for so long. The Houston native is perhaps best known for his ability to create a very specific “vibe” for his music and tours — despite his fondness for calling his fans “Ragers,” his prior work is best suited for hazy, dimly lit rooms and mellow, probably substance-enhanced kickbacks.

Despite originally setting out to find success as a producer, it was his vocal stylings — uniquely catchy ad-libs (“It’s lit!”), a wailing,crooning delivery that both evokes his emotional state and lends further infectiousness to the spooky soundscapes he rocks over, and a genuinely engaging, double-time flow that wavers somewhere between ASAP Rocky punchy cadence and Kid Cudi’s sing-song warbling — that made him a staple of Kanye West’s recording sessions. Travis’ influence is all over many of Kanye’s latter-day works, and Travis’ fans are among some of the most enthusiastic in hip-hop. Scott was hit with charges of inciting a riot when one fan either jumped or was pushed from a balcony at show in New York.

Below is an entirely subjective ranking of all of Travis Scott’s songs.

