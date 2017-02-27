Trey Songz Jumps Into The Middle Of Remy Ma And Nicki Minaj’s Diss Track Drama

02.27.17

This one has a few twists and turns, so try to keep up. After Nicki Minaj dropped a fiery guest verse on Gucci Mane’s “Make Love” last Friday, Remy Ma felt it was about time for her to write a six-minute diss track about Nicki. The thing is so ferocious that the internet almost exploded. In the meantime, in peak making-it-about-him fashion, Trey Songz hopped online to address Remy name-dropping him in the track.

The exact line from Remy: ““Only time you touch a trigga is when you f*cked Trey Songz.”

Well, Trey wanted to clarify that never happened, and as you can see he went on to do so in the video above, but not before some ill-advised, indirect tweets about the whole situation. In a series of now-deleted tweets Songz wrote “Even when you stay out of the way they will have ya name all in some shit. Wake up to new comedy everyday. Focus.” As XXL Magazine points out, this was in response to old tweets from Meek Mill about Songz hooking up with tons of girls. Meek’s old tweet from 2015 read “Trey songs hit everything I’m convinced! 🌚 that go on my application for chicks …. Did trey hit it? Lol.”

