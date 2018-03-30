Slim Jxmmi Of Rae Sremmurd Goes To The Hospital In Trill Sammy’s ‘Feel Better’ Video

Hip-Hop Editor
03.30.18

Houston rapper Trill Sammy gets a booster shot in his latest video in the form of a Rae Sremmurd co-sign from Slim Jxmmi. The “Feel Better” video finds the two hyped-up rappers taking over a hospital ward to flirt with nurses and dance with the patients while they floss their diamond chains alongside X-rays and gurney rides.

Sammy is currently unsigned, but has released a handful of songs that have garnered a strong response on social media. He’s also working on an album with producers Jake One and Benny Blanco, to be released sometime in the near future. His progress has been obvious, as he’s shifted into high gear over the past month, releasing videos for “Don’t Mean It” and “Do Not Disturb.”

Jxmmi, meanwhile, has been hard at work on the upcoming Sremmlife 3, the super-sized follow-up to his and his brother Swae Lee’s first two albums as rap duo Rae Sremmurd. The album has been billed as a triple album, ostensibly with two solo sections as well as the traditional group album. Rae Sremmurd is going on tour with Childish Gambino later this year to promote, and recently popped up on The Ellen Degeneres Show with Jhene Aiko to perform “Sativa” from her album, Trip.

TAGSfeel betterSlim Jxmmitrill sammy

