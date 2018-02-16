Interscope Records

Today is the 25th anniversary of Tupac’s sophomore Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z. album. While most of his fans point to his Death Row albums as his standout work, it was his sophomore album that marked him as a voice to look out for when it came to militant rap. His criticisms of the police system and the overall American establishment are as relevant today as in 1993. Today, Interscope Records and UMe are taking it back to the future by offering limited edition, commemorative 2LP vinyl of the project.

There are two vinyl editions available for purchase. The standard edition is available at all physical retailers and comes with the 180-gram vinyl of the album. The deluxe edition features a gatefold image of 2PAC’s original notebook, with his handwritten track list visible. It also features four exclusive prints. The deluxe edition vinyl is a red-marbled 2LP, which matches the Afrocentric RBG-theme of the original album artwork. This version is available exclusively on Tupac’s official website, which you can purchase here.

There will only be 1000 copies of the deluxe edition reissue, which will surely make it a must-have piece for many Pac lovers and hip-hop memorabilia collectors. The reissue follows last year’s Tupac biopic, which also helped reintroduce the fallen artist’s legacy to a new generation of hip-hop fans.