Getty Image

In September, Ty Dolla Sign was set to co-headline a show with G-Eazy at Atlanta’s Cellaris Arena. Two hours before that, though, his limo was pulled over, all seven passengers (including Skrillex) were searched, and Ty Dolla Sign was arrested for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of cocaine, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Now there has been a development in the story, and it could mean that the musician is looking at a serious prison sentence.

A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia has indicted Ty Dolla Sign with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of THC, and misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, TMZ reports. If convicted, he could be facing a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

In October, Ty Dolla Sign teamed up with Jeremih to release their self-titled debut album as MihTy. In recent months, he also joined Khalid and 6lack on the single “OTW,” and again linked with 6lack on Benny Blanco’s “More/Diamond Ring.” This year, he also featured on Christina Aguilera’s “Accelerate,” and most notably from earlier in 2018, Post Malone’s “Psycho.”

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.