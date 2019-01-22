Getty Image

Tyler The Creator wants ASAP Rocky to stop feeding rumors of a highly anticipated collaborative album between the two, saying as much on Twitter. Ever since the pair released the video for “Potato Salad,” a straightforward freestyle track, fans have speculated whether the two would put out a whole project together.

However, it appears Tyler wants to cut off all the speculation before listeners get their hopes too high. In typically gruffly-worded tweet, Tyler quelled the building buzz around the apparently non-existent project, writing; “i wish rocky would shut the f*ck up and stop always saying what he’s working on 40 years before its even a fleshed out idea. with that said, again, dont get your hopes up and be ‘disappointed’ because something that doesnt really exist didnt come out. that shit dont exist yall =)”

The disclaimer doesn’t seem like a bad idea. Mentions of Yandhi, Kanye’s long-teased follow-up to Ye, now inspire almost as much eye-rolling as excitement as he continues to shuffle the release date, and even Top Dawg Entertainment president Punch had to shut down fans clamoring for a project linking Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole.

Meanwhile, it does look like ASAP Rocky is working on some new music of his own; he teased a new song during his Injured Generation Tour opening date.