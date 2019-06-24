Getty Image

Tyler The Creator has been one of the most successful and esteemed rappers in the world for about a decade now, and during that time, he has tried his hand at a variety of genres. For example, it’s ultimately all rooted in hip-hop, but his latest album, Igor, incorporates influences from R&B and funk. It’s turns out he’s gotten even more experimental than that before: Tyler recently revealed that a few years back, he started working on a bossa nova album.

In a series of tweets last night, Tyler talked about an unfinished bossa nova-style album he started working on in 2012, writing, “i started a bossa nova album in 2012, never finished. sang in spanish and fooled around with guitar. lots of cowbell. ill release it in like 20 years ha.” Plenty of users pointed out that bossa nova music originated in Brazil, where the official language is Portuguese, so Tyler singing in Spanish isn’t accurate. He responded, “trust me, i know. with that said, i sang in spanish cause it was easier to learn in a small amount of time.” Another fan begged Tyler to sing in Portuguese, and he answered, “i had someone do that ha, ill release one day…a far far day.”

i started a bossa nova album in 2012, never finished. sang in spanish and fooled around with guitar. lots of cowbell. ill release it in like 20 years ha — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) June 24, 2019

trust me, i know. with that said, i sang in spanish cause it was easier to learn in a small amount of time. https://t.co/SaFCOl0Bye — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) June 24, 2019

i had someone do that ha, ill release one day…a far far day https://t.co/ySfQ1UcG4Y — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) June 24, 2019

