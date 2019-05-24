Tyler, The Creator Asked Drake To ‘Send Nudes’ On Instagram

Getty Image

Tyler, The Creator’s new album Igor has been met with near-universal praise. There has been an outpouring of love and appreciation for the 28-year-old and his new work. At the request of the Tyler himself, fans have shared their heartfelt personal responses to specific moments on the Grammy-nominated artist’s sixth studio album. Many of Tyler’s industry peers have also gone out of their way to acknowledge the former Odd Future leader’s achievement — from Solange to Juicy and even Drake.

Last week, Tyler celebrated the album’s release by posting a photo of the album’s artwork and a screenshot of the tracklist. The caption simply read, “OUT OUT OUT IGOR IGOR IGOR.” Amidst the shower of praise in the comment section was a comment from the 32-year-old Canadian pop star. He wrote, “🎯🎯🎯🎯.” Presumably tending to his many album release week promotional duties, Tyler did not respond to the comment immediate. However, on Wednesday, he carved out some time.

In response to Drake’s comment, Tyler jokingly wrote: “send nudes bro.” The random reply is certainly not out of character for the Los Angeles artists whose Instagram handle is, after all, “@feliciathegoat”. When he’s not making acclaimed albums, Tyler is always busy stirring the proverbial pot.